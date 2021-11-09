Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 9,496 Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 124.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 104.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HTH shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

HTH opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

