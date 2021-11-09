Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,498,000 after buying an additional 599,615 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,066,000 after buying an additional 252,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,685,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,201,000 after buying an additional 198,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,092,000 after buying an additional 1,844,026 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,334,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,606,000 after buying an additional 85,115 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

