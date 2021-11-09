Waddell & Associates LLC Invests $253,000 in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of AGR opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.30.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

