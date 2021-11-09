Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.650 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NYSE:WNC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.05. 2,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,692. The stock has a market cap of $902.68 million, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

