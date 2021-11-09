W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,686. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.80. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

