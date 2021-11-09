Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,692 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,100 shares of company stock valued at $23,695,061. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $221.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

