Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,533.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,448.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,399.75. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.78.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

