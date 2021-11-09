Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,062 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.8% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $53.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $1.038 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

