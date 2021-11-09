VouchForMe Trading Up 5.2% This Week (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 8th. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $300,364.83 and approximately $759.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00050895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.25 or 0.00224339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00095347 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About VouchForMe

IPL is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

