VNT Chain (VNT) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $260,716.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00050537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00224454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00093049 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

