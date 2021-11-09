Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Director Buys $24,923.70 in Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Director Edward L. Monser purchased 918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $24,923.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vertiv stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.97. 1,638,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $256,437,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $231,105,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vertiv by 68.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,377,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,716,000 after buying an additional 3,414,816 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $69,069,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vertiv by 3,353.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,503,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,062,000 after buying an additional 2,430,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

