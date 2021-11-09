VeriCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $524.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $2.08 million and $524.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,522.93 or 1.00052435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00054650 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00041211 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.98 or 0.00672681 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000143 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,304,070 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

