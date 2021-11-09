Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Gap Down to $43.10

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.10, but opened at $38.75. Vericel shares last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 3,483 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VCEL. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.46 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 15.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the third quarter valued at about $532,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 38.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 446,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,789,000 after buying an additional 124,912 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vericel by 130.8% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vericel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

