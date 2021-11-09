Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Cap of $410.40 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $410.40 million and $22.77 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.23 or 0.00359302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000386 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,484,712,088 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

