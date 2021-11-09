Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading Down 10.3%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s stock price traded down 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.64. 136,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,623,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 79.70% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $306,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,777 shares of company stock valued at $496,087 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

