Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Shares of NYSE:VEC traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $52.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $615.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.92 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 3.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

