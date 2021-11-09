Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

NYSE VGR traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 26,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,464. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vector Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,620 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Vector Group worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

