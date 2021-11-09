Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $44,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.12. The company had a trading volume of 42,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.22 and a 200-day moving average of $225.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $179.09 and a 12-month high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

