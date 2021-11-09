Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Derby & Company Inc.

Derby & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 13.2% of Derby & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Derby & Company Inc. owned 0.25% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $63,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 546.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,994. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.85. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $163.18 and a 52 week high of $220.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.