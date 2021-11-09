USD Coin (USDC) Reaches Market Cap of $34.33 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One USD Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $34.33 billion and $4.97 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,791.27 or 0.07097302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00086929 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 189.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 34,329,728,882 coins. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

