US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.
US Foods stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 34,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. US Foods has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.
