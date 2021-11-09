US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

US Foods stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 34,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. US Foods has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on USFD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

