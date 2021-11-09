United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $392.79 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.74 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.80.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

