Unisocks (SOCKS) Market Capitalization Tops $34.48 Million

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for about $114,182.94 or 1.69139052 BTC on major exchanges. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $34.48 million and $5,121.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00050520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00225622 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00096078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

