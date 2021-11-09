Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) announced a dividend on Monday, November 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1168 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Ultrapar Participações has decreased its dividend by 81.0% over the last three years. Ultrapar Participações has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ultrapar Participações to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of UGP remained flat at $$2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,063. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.72.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ultrapar Participações stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 124.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

