Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will announce $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.15. Ultra Clean reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UCTT stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.02. 8,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,289. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

