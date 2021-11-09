UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen Sells 80,000 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $4,502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Neergaard Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $4,492,800.00.

Shares of UiPath stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,531,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,802. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised UiPath to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

