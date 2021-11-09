UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Holdings Trimmed by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,740 shares during the quarter. UFP Industries makes up about 2.1% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of UFP Industries worth $15,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 270.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 341,822 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 192.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 198,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.18 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 8.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

