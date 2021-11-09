Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($82.35) to €62.00 ($72.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.18.

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock remained flat at $$10.90 during trading on Tuesday. 163,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,331. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

