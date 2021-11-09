Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ TYME traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.88. Tyme Technologies has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

In other Tyme Technologies news, Director David Carberry acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,250 shares of company stock valued at $421,106. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tyme Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 382.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Tyme Technologies worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.