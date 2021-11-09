Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Shares Down 1.8%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) dropped 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 15,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 263,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.