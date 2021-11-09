TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTEC. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get TTEC alerts:

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $1,443,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $364,188.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,550,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,913,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TTEC by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in TTEC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 466,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in TTEC by 8.0% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 429,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in TTEC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 402,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $100.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.11. TTEC has a 12-month low of $58.90 and a 12-month high of $113.37.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.