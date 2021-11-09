TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.50.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTEC. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $1,443,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $364,188.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,550,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,913,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of TTEC traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $100.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.11. TTEC has a 12-month low of $58.90 and a 12-month high of $113.37.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.
TTEC Company Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
