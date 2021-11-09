True Link Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,330 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

IYF traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $88.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,938. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average of $83.23.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

