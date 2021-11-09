True Link Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,675 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.44. 471,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.