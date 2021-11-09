True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $60.59 Million Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,105,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,966 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $60,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 37,552 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after acquiring an additional 129,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.38. 8,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,675. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.17 and a one year high of $55.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

