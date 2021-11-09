True Link Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,920,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,530,000 after purchasing an additional 140,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,459,000 after buying an additional 130,437 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 354.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 911,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,933,000 after buying an additional 710,845 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 360,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after buying an additional 51,697 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 355,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after buying an additional 60,770 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $30.62. 328,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,616. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $30.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64.

