True Link Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,125 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 0.4% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after buying an additional 3,335,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8,069.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,868,000 after purchasing an additional 929,024 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,455,000 after purchasing an additional 814,445 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,371. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.33. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.50 and a 1-year high of $110.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.