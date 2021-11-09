Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $14.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.27. 43,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,838. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.91. Trex has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,142 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Trex by 192.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 849,073 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Trex by 14.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after purchasing an additional 799,475 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Trex by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,831,000 after buying an additional 287,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Trex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after buying an additional 265,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

