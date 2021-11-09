Travala.com (AVA) Price Hits $2.86 on Top Exchanges

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for approximately $2.86 or 0.00004280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Travala.com has a market cap of $148.95 million and $14.63 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00077051 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00080194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00100543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,784.83 or 1.00019918 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,750.56 or 0.07114655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00020633 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 52,120,487 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

