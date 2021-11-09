Traders Purchase High Volume of Zions Bancorporation, National Association Call Options (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 40,253 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 8,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 471 call options.

ZION stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.36. 939,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,396 shares of company stock worth $1,598,988 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $3,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZION. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

