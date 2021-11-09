TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.82 EPS

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TPIC traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,547,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,619. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.33 million, a P/E ratio of 196.44 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPIC. Cowen reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TPI Composites stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 462,156 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.40% of TPI Composites worth $79,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

