Tourist Token (TOTO) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded up 109.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Tourist Token has traded 109.8% higher against the dollar. Tourist Token has a market cap of $71,309.10 and $299.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tourist Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tourist Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00078153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00082701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00096244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,547.20 or 0.99784291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,755.02 or 0.07024366 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00020543 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tourist Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tourist Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tourist Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tourist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tourist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.