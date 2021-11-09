Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Shares Up 25.6%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) shares shot up 25.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.11. 187,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 388% from the average session volume of 38,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, September 27th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

Touchstone Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, WD-4, Coora, Barrackpore, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

