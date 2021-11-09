Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TNXP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 201,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,126,982. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $210.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 46,800.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 281,740 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,576,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 154,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

