TON Crystal Market Cap Tops $274.49 Million (TON)

TON Crystal (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. TON Crystal has a total market capitalization of $274.49 million and $3.91 million worth of TON Crystal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TON Crystal coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TON Crystal has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TON Crystal Coin Profile

TON Crystal (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2020. TON Crystal’s total supply is 5,039,122,946 coins and its circulating supply is 735,353,906 coins. The Reddit community for TON Crystal is https://reddit.com/r/TONCRYSTAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TON Crystal is freeton.org . TON Crystal’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon and its Facebook page is accessible here . TON Crystal’s official message board is medium.com/freeton

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling TON Crystal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Crystal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TON Crystal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TON Crystal using one of the exchanges listed above.

