Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $15,866.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

