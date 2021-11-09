THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Trading Down 1.4%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.77. Approximately 20,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 24,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THKLY shares. Citigroup lowered THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered THK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded THK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered THK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 538.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.80.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $733.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. THK had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that THK Co., Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

