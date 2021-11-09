Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.3% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $97,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $893,779,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,348,000 after acquiring an additional 784,070 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,617,000 after buying an additional 670,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after buying an additional 566,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $5.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $619.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,655. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $590.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.42. The company has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $643.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.