The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $14,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,519 shares of company stock valued at $51,186,676. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.71. 16,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,853,909. The company has a market cap of $350.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.82 and its 200-day moving average is $139.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

