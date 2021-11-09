The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$478 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.73 million.The Pennant Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.530-$0.570 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Shares of The Pennant Group stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 127,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,591. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $690.05 million, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.