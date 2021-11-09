The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. The Kroger comprises 2.4% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Auxier Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of The Kroger worth $14,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.00. 40,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,804,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.59.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

